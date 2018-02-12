EU says Oxfam must explain sex scandal

The EU on Monday ordered Oxfam to explain itself over a 2011 prostitution scandal in Haiti, warning charities that the bloc would cut their funding if they breached ethical standards.



UK-based Oxfam has been left reeling by reports in the Times newspaper that senior staff hired young sex workers in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake which devastated the island.



The charity's chiefs have been summoned by the British government to explain their handling of the scandal amid accusations it covered up the episode.



The EU said Monday it took a "zero tolerance" approach to misconduct by NGO partners.



"We expect Oxfam to fully clarify the allegations with maximum transparency as a matter of urgency, and we're ready to review and, if needed, cease funding to any partner who is not living up to the required high ethical standards," spokesperson Maja Kocijancic told reporters.



The EU provided Oxfam with 1.7 million euros ($2.08 million) in funding in 2011, she said.





