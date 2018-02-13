Ukraine's aircraft manufacturer says ready to join Russia's plane crash probe

Ukraine's state-run aircraft manufacturing company Antonov is ready to participate in the investigation of An-148 plane crash in Russia's Moscow region, the company said on Monday.



"In case of receiving an official invitation, the specialists of state enterprise Antonov are ready to take part in the investigation of this aviation accident," Antonov said in a press release.



The An-148 of Saratov Airlines carrying 71 people crashed on Sunday shortly after taking off from Russia's second-busiest airport in Moscow, killing all the people on board.



The aircraft was designed by Ukraine's Antonov company and manufactured at the Voronezh Aircraft Production Company in southwestern Russia in 2010.



The Russian Transport Ministry told Interfax that several reasons of the crash were being considered, including weather conditions and human factors.

