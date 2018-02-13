2 dead after small plane crash near Hasselt in Belgium

A small passenger plane crashed on Monday near Hasselt in the province of Limburg some 80 km from here, leaving two dead, according to various Dutch media sources.



A passenger plane crashed Monday in Stokrooie, between Lummen and Hasselt, the mayor of Hasselt and the Belgian federal prosecutor said.



The accident occurred around 1:20 p.m. local time (1220 GMT), near the streets of BruyneBosstraat and Bredestraat in Stokrooie (Hasselt). The police confirmed the deaths of both occupants of the aircraft.



According to preliminary reports, the plane struck high-voltage cables during its descent.



The aircraft was en route to the Zwartberg airfield near Genk, about 15 km from the scene of the accident, the Flemish newspaper Belang van Limburg reported. It added that the aircraft came from Wevelgem and was making a final flight before maintenance.

