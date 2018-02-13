Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"We found that he put many messages and pictures for fireworks sales on his WeChat Moments."So said a police officer who talked about a case of online illegal fireworks sales. One of the two suspects surnamed Liu told the police that since June 2017 he has purchased over 200 boxes of illegal fireworks from the other suspect surnamed Wang worth over 20,000 yuan ($3,176). Liu then resold the fireworks on websites or through WeChat at a higher price. On January 27, the police confiscated over 300 boxes of illegal fireworks from Wang and Liu's car and house in Daxing district. Liu and Wang were put on administrative detention for ten days respectively on suspicion of illegally storing dangerous goods and illegally transporting dangerous goods. (Source: The Beijing News)