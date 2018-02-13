CCDI highlights further reform of national supervision system

Comprehensively pushing forward the reform of China's national supervision system has been highlighted as a key task of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) in 2018.



According to the work report delivered at the second plenary session of the 19th CCDI by Zhao Leji, secretary of the commission, the CCDI should strengthen its collaboration with the National People's Congress (NPC), and pave the way for the passing of the supervision law, and the establishment of the national supervision commission at the first session of the 13th NPC, scheduled to open on March 5.



The fundamental goal of deepening the reform of the national supervision system is to strengthen the CPC's unified leadership in the anti-graft work, and to modernize the country's system and capacity for governance, according to the report.



Also, Zhao called on the graft busters to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress.



He required the CCDI to safeguard Xi's position as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party, and to safeguard the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership.



Zhao said CCDI officials should always remain calm, sober, firm and persistent, and never stop the efforts to ensure full and strict governance over the Party.



Zhao stressed that the Party's political work should be held prior to all other tasks.



The CCDI should also consolidate and build on the advances made in implementing the central Party leadership's eight-point frugality code, further play the role of disciplinary inspections in cutting through corruption and misconduct, and make all-round efforts to enforce the Party's discipline.



Other major tasks of the CCDI in 2018 include building on the overwhelming momentum in the anti-graft campaign, addressing corruption that occurs on the people's doorsteps, and implementing in earnest the full and strict governance over the CPC.



Speaking of the development of CCDI itself, Zhao quoted an ancient Chinese saying "to forge iron, one must be strong".



Zhao emphasized that the CCDI must be loyal to the Party, improve their professional abilities, ensure prudent work styles and always keep clean and honest.

