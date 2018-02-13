One dead, 22 injured in Austrian train collision

A train collision in the central Austrian state of Styria on Monday left one person dead and 22 injured, local media reported.



The two passenger trains collided in the Niklasdorf municipality near the town of Leoben around midday, for reasons yet unknown. They were supposed to have passed by one another, but instead struck each other side-on.



The result left the entire side of one carriage torn off, which subsequently contained the highest number of injured people.



The deceased passenger was a female, while 22 others, including three children, were reported to have had slight injuries.



The injured were taken to hospitals in the area.



The rail line was reported to have been closed for an unspecified period of time. Authorities have already begun investigating the cause of the accident.

