UN General Assembly president warns against sexual exploitation by peacekeepers

President of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak on Monday warned against sexual exploitation and abuse by UN peacekeepers.



"Protectors must protect. They cannot rape. They cannot abuse. They cannot exploit," Lajcak told the opening session of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations of the General Assembly. "If they do, they cannot get away with it. And, if they do, we must act."



"We owe it (the pledge of action) to the people around the world. And we owe it to the rest of our peacekeepers, who work to uphold the United Nations' values and principles."



A series of steps have been taken, by both the United Nations and national governments, said Lajcak, adding that more measures are needed because zero tolerance must be reflected in actions -- not words.



The UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has received three new allegations of sexual exploitation involving military peacekeepers from South Africa, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday.



Those incidents allegedly took place in Sake, Beni and Goma in North Kivu province and involved adult victims, said Dujarric.



The United Nations has requested South Africa to dispatch investigators and to complete investigations within the reduced 90-day timeframe given the serious concerns raised by these allegations, said the spokesman.

