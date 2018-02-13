Chinese embassy in US launches Facebook page

The Chinese Embassy in the United States said that it has officially launched its Facebook page earlier Monday.



The username of the page is "@ChineseEmbassyinUS."



The embassy said in a statement that by engaging with the American people on social media, the embassy hopes to open new flows of communication and serve as a bridge for deepening friendship between the Chinese and American people.



The embassy also said it is committed to promoting mutual understanding between China and the United States.



The embassy said it welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to "like" and engage with the page.

