Bangladesh gang rapists sentenced to death

Four transport workers have been sentenced to death by a court in central Bangladesh for fatally gang-raping a law student in a moving bus.



Acting judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in central Tangail district, some 97 km away from Dhaka, delivered the verdict on Monday.



The court also sentenced the supervisor of the bus to seven years imprisonment and fined 100,00 takas (about 1,204 US dollars)



Crowds of onlookers outside the packed courtroom reportedly burst into applause after Judge Abul Mansur Ahmed announced his sentence.



The law student Sultana Rupa was gang-raped and murdered on a moving bus on Aug. 25 last year in the district, which sparked widespread anger in Bangladesh.

