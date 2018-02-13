Decorations seen in front of Potala Palace to greet Spring Festival, Tibetan New Year

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/13 9:57:22

Decorations are hung from a tree in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 12, 2018, to greet the Spring Festival and Tibetan New Year. (Xinhua/Chogo)


 

Posted in: SOCIETY,CHINA,CHINA FOCUS
