Giant panda enclosure open to public at Tianjin Zoo

Photo taken on Feb. 12, 2018 shows giant panda Xi Le at Tianjin Zoo in Tianjin, north China. The giant panda enclosure was open to the public Monday after a renovation that lasted for over four months. (Xinhua/Shi Songyu)

Photo taken on Feb. 12, 2018 shows giant panda Xi Le at Tianjin Zoo in Tianjin, north China. The giant panda enclosure was open to the public Monday after a renovation that lasted for over four months. (Xinhua/Shi Songyu)

Photo taken on Feb. 12, 2018 shows giant panda Xi Le at Tianjin Zoo in Tianjin, north China. The giant panda enclosure was open to the public Monday after a renovation that lasted for over four months. (Xinhua/Shi Songyu)

Photo taken on Feb. 12, 2018 shows giant panda Xi Le at Tianjin Zoo in Tianjin, north China. The giant panda enclosure was open to the public Monday after a renovation that lasted for over four months. (Xinhua/Shi Songyu)

Tourists visit giant panda Xi Le at Tianjin Zoo in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 12, 2018. The giant panda enclosure was open to the public Monday after a renovation that lasted for over four months. (Xinhua/Shi Songyu)