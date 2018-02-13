Xi visits BeiDou-3 launch site, extends festival greetings to all servicemen

Chinese President Xi Jinping(front), also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a satellite launch site at a military base in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 10, 2018. Xi visited the military base on Saturday ahead of the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 16 this year. He extended festival greetings to all officers and soldiers of thePeople's Liberation Armyand the armed police force, and all militia and reserve personnel. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L, front), also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with scientists and technicians, asking them about their research, work and lives, as he visits a military base in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 10, 2018.(Xinhua/Li Gang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R, front), also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with senior officers at local military units in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited a satellite launch site in southwest China's Sichuan Province Saturday, ahead of the launch of BeiDou-3 satellites.Two BeiDou-3 satellites were sent into space Monday.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspected the preparation work for the launch while visiting the site's command center.He talked with the scientists and technicians, asking them about their research, work and lives.They were told to keep pursuing precision and perfection to ensure the success of the launch.Xi also extended festival greetings to all officers and soldiers of the People's Liberation Army and the armed police force, and all militia and reserve personnel.The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year.Through video telephone, Xi talked with grassroots soldiers stationed at an island in the Xisha area and asked them what they had prepared to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival.Xi also met with the base's senior officers and asked them to work with more commitment and be steadfast in building China's strength in aerospace to create more "Chinese miracles."He stressed military training under combat conditions to build the country's military into a world-class one and improve the country's strength in aerospace.Noting that technology was a core combat capability, Xi called for intensified work to make breakthroughs in core and key technologies so that China could take the initiative in international competition.He also emphasized the political loyalty of the armed forces.Comprehensive and strict guidance and management of the armed forces should be conducted to ensure the absolute loyalty, purity and reliability of the forces, he said.