Top DPRK leader stresses importance of warm inter-Korean relations

Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un stressed Monday the importance of a thaw in relations between the two Koreas, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.
"It is important to continue making good results by further livening up the warm climate of reconciliation and dialogue created by the strong desire and common will of the North and the South with the PyeongChang Winter Olympics as a momentum," said Kim made when he met the DPRK high-level delegation upon its return Sunday night after a three-day visit to the South Korea.
Kim expressed satisfaction over the delegation's work in the South, said the KCNA. Kim also gave thanks to the South for paying special attention to the visiting DPRK delegation.
Present at the meeting were the members of the delegation, including Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the DPRK Supreme People's Assembly; Kim Yo Jong, first vice director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and younger sister of the country's leader; Choe Hwi, chairman of the National Sports Guidance Committee, and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country.
Kim Yong Nam provided a detailed report on the activities of the delegation during their visit to the South Korea, including their participation in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and a visit to the presidential Blue House in Seoul.
As Kim Jong Un's special envoy, Kim Yo Jong had delivered an invitation to South Korean President Moon Jae-in
to visit Pyongyang.
The younger Kim spoke of her contacts with the high-level figures of the South side and on the South's contacts with the United States as well as other observations.
The DPRK leader also shook hands and took a group photo with the members of the delegation, said the KCNA report.
According to another KCNA report, Kim Jong Un also met with the Samjiyon Orchestra, a 140-member art group that had presented congratulatory concerts in Gangneung and Seoul respectively, after the group returned back home.
Kim felt pleased that the orchestra was warmly welcomed by the people in the South, including Moon and his wife, said the KCNA.