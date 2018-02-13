Rose Monday carnival parade held in western Germany

Revelers attend the Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, Germany, on Feb. 12, 2018. Thousands of people in fancy dresses attended the carnival parade here on Monday. (Xinhua/Luo Huanhuan)

A float runs past Cologne Cathedral during the Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, Germany, on Feb. 12, 2018. Thousands of people in fancy dresses attended the carnival parade here on Monday. (Xinhua/Luo Huanhuan)