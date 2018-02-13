In pics: Qiongbei grassland in south China's Hainan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/13 13:37:21

Villagers work at the garden on the Qiongbei grassland in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)


 

Photo taken on Feb. 12, 2018 shows the garden on the Qiongbei grassland in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)


 

Tourists walk through the garden on the Qiongbei grassland in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)


 

Tourists walk through the garden on the Qiongbei grassland in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)


 

