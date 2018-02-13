Knife attack in Beijing shopping mall random violence: Beijing police

Beijing police said the Beijing shopping mall attacker's behavior was to vent grievances upon society and did not know the victims beforehand.



Zhu, who killed one person and injured twelve others with a knife at the Beijing Joy City shopping mall on Sunday, became pessimistic after undergoing frustrations at work, had conflicts with his employers several times and was addicted to online games, the Beijing police said on Sina Weibo on Tuesday.



They added that Zhu has no relation to the victims.



They also said Zhu dropped out after graduating from junior high school and had frequently changed jobs. He rarely communicates with others, and has even cut off communication with his family, they said.



Zhu has been unemployed since the end of 2017.



After the attack, Beijing upgraded its security control to the highest level beginning Sunday, and about 200,000 security guards, including community Party officials and patrol teams, began conducting night patrols. They focus on areas such as traffic hubs and nighttime entertainment establishments.



Global Times

