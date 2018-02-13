Soldiers load surface-to-air missile onto launching truck

Soldiers assigned to a surface-to-air missile brigade of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command dismount the guidance station system during an emergency operation on February 10, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yang)

Soldiers assigned to a surface-to-air missile brigade of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command operate a sling cart to lift and load an HQ-2 surface-to-air missile onto a missile-launching truck prior to a live-fire training exercise on February 10, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yang)

Soldiers assigned to a surface-to-air missile brigade of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command operate a sling cart to lift and load an HQ-2 surface-to-air missile onto a missile-launching truck prior to a live-fire training exercise on February 10, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yang)

Soldiers assigned to a surface-to-air missile brigade of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command set up a radar system during inclement weather on February 10, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yang)