Pakistan army chief arrives in Kabul for conference

Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Kabul on Tuesday to participate in a high-level conference, local media reported.



The United States Central Command Commander Joseph Votel, Commander of NATO-led Resolute Support Mission General John Nicholson, army chiefs of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and Afghan Army Chief Mohammad Sharif Yaftali are also attending the conference, Tolo television channel said in its news bulletin.



On the sidelines of the conference, army chiefs of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan will meet with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Presidential Palace to discuss enhancing cooperation between these countries, the media outlet added.

