Russian, Palestinian leaders hold talks on Palestinian-Israeli settlement: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed how to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Kremlin said in a statement on late Monday.



"The situation in the region was far from satisfactory. Still, everyone knows in detail everything taking place on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement track," said Putin.



Russia has always supported the Palestinian people and "we will work out a joint approach to solving this complicated issue," added Putin.



Abbas said that a series of moves taken by the United States in recent months shocked the Palestinian people. Palestine refuses to cooperate "in any way" with the United States in its status as a mediator in the Middle East peace process.



Palestine does not oppose having a mulilateral mediation format concerning the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in which America can only serve as part of the group of mediators, he added.



In December 2017, US President Trump announced that Washington recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and would relocate the US embassy there from Tel Aviv. The move is generally opposed by the international community.



The Palestinian side strongly opposes Trump's decision and Trump threatens to stop providing economic aid to Palestine to force the Palestinian side to resume negotiations with Israel.

