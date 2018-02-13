China begins work on largest unmanned cargo ship test field

China has begun constructing the world's largest unmanned cargo ship test field in the Wanshan Marine Area in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, media reported.



The test field, also the first of its kind in Asia, will include an area for debugging work and another for performance tests, will be the largest of its kind in the world, covering a sea area of 771.6 square kilometers, Science Daily reported on Monday.



As a comprehensive test field, it will contribute to the development of China's unmanned ship industry and establish standards for the industry in China, the report said.



In addition, infrastructure and support facilities, such as those for network communication, navigation radars, optoelectronic devices, and automatic mooring systems will be built for various tests.



In December 2017, China unveiled the world's fastest Chinese-developed unmanned surface vehicle (USV), the Tianxing-1, at the fifth China Marine Economy Expo in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province, Science Daily said in a separate report.



With a top speed over 50 knots (92.6 km/h), the USV is an electric-gasoline hybrid 12.2 meters long, with a displacement of 7.5 tons, it reported.





