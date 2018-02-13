Afghan air force kills 43 militants in southern province

At least 43 militants were killed and more than 20 others injured following airstrikes in southern Afghan province of Kandahar overnight, provincial police chief said Tuesday.



"Afghan National Army (ANA) Air Force targeted Taliban militants after they attacked security checkpoints in Nesh district, in northern edge of Kandahar on Monday night, leaving the casualties on the side of the militants," Gen. Abdul Raziq told Xinhua.



The strikes forced scores of the other militants to flee the scene before they clash with the security forces, the police official added.



Several Taliban's vehicles and amount of ammunition and weapons were also destroyed after the sorties, he said, adding no security force member was hurt in the incident.



Security situation has been improving in Kandahar, the former stronghold of Taliban, over the last months, as security forces have conducted search and cordon operations across the province. But the militants attack government interests in the province from time to time.



Taliban militants did not make any comments about the report so far.

