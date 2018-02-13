Guangzhou leg of the Volvo Ocean Race is complete

MAPFRE won the sixth station of the 12th Volvo Ocean Race. Photo: Courtesy of Volvo Ocean Race

After five days of competitive racing, the sixth station of the 12th Volvo Ocean Race was successfully held in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province on February 5, with MAPFRE coming out on top and Dongfeng Race Team ranked second.Volvo Ocean Race, previously the Whitbread Round the World Race, is a sailing competition with over 40 years of history.The 12th Volvo Ocean Race started in Alicante, Spain in October 2017 and will end in Hague, Netherlands. During the event, seven sailing teams compete in 12 cities.After the competition in Guangzhou, the teams will be heading to the next station in Auckland, New Zealand, where another fierce competition is waiting for them.