Elephant's feet washed, nails cut for festival visitors

A keeper cleans the feet of an elephant while another keeper feeds the animal at a zoo in Taiyuan City, the capital of North China’s Shanxi Province, Feb. 12, 2018. Keepers washed the elephant’s feet and trimmed its nails ahead of the Spring Festival holiday when greater numbers of visitors are expected. (Photo: China News Service/Wei Liang)

A keeper cleans the feet of an elephant at a zoo in Taiyuan City, the capital of North China’s Shanxi Province, Feb. 12, 2018. Keepers washed the elephant’s feet and trimmed its nails ahead of the Spring Festival holiday when greater numbers of visitors are expected. (Photo: China News Service/Wei Liang)

A keeper cleans the feet of an elephant at a zoo in Taiyuan City, the capital of North China’s Shanxi Province, Feb. 12, 2018. Keepers washed the elephant’s feet and trimmed its nails ahead of the Spring Festival holiday when greater numbers of visitors are expected. (Photo: China News Service/Wei Liang)

A keeper cleans the feet of an elephant at a zoo in Taiyuan City, the capital of North China’s Shanxi Province, Feb. 12, 2018. Keepers washed the elephant’s feet and trimmed its nails ahead of the Spring Festival holiday when greater numbers of visitors are expected. (Photo: China News Service/Wei Liang)