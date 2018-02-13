Youth in Madrid perform Kung Fu to celebrate Chinese New Year

Youth participating in a flash mob perform Kung Fu in front of the Reina Sofía Museum to celebrate Chinese New Year in Madrid, Spain, on February 11. The celebration attracts attention from Madrileños. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on February 11 shows youth performing a poetry recitation in front of the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on February 11 shows a Spanish young man performing Kung Fu to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Xinhua

A Chinese girl plays the traditional Chinese instrument Yangqin with a Madrileño who plays Erhu in celebration of Chinese New Year in Madrid, Spain, on February 11. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on February 11 shows a dragon dance performance in celebration of Chinese New Year in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Xinhua