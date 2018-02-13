Builders to remain working in Xiongan New Area during Spring Festival holiday

Builders work at the construction site of Xiongan New Area citizen service center in Rongcheng County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2018. Xiongan New Area is a new economic zone in Hebei Province and is about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing. China announced plans for its establishment last April. During the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, more than 4,000 builders will remain at their post at the construction site of Xiongan citizen service center. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

