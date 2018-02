North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meets with the delegation returning from their trip to the PyeongChang Olympics on February 12 in Pyongyang, vowing to continue to promote the "warm climate of reconciliation and dialogue" between the Koreas. Photo: VCG

Group photo taken on February 12 shows Kim Jong-un meeting with the Samjiyon Orchestra, an art troupe with the North Korean delegation in Pyongyang. Photo: VCG