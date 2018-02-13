Lanterns enhance China's Spring Festival atmosphere

Festive lanterns are displayed during a lantern fair to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Zhengding County of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2018. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Shuang Pengfei)

Festive lanterns are displayed during a lantern fair to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 12, 2018. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Tourists pose for photos with festive lanterns during a lantern fair to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Zhengding County of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2018. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Zhan Xincheng)

Tourists pose for photos with festive lanterns during a lantern fair to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Zhengding County of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2018. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Zhan Xincheng)

Festive lanterns are displayed during a lantern fair to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 12, 2018. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Festive lanterns are displayed during a lantern fair to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 12, 2018. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Festive lanterns are displayed during a lantern fair to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Zhengding County of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2018. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Shuang Pengfei)

Festive lanterns are displayed during a lantern fair to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 12, 2018. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Festive lanterns are displayed during a lantern fair to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 12, 2018. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)