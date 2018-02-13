Stocks extend rebound as global markets find footing

Chinese stocks rebounded on Tuesday as global equity markets appeared to regain some footing after last week's heavy sell-off. Sentiment was also aided by signs of government support and record bank lending in January.



At the close, the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.98 percent at 3,184.96 points.



The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.17 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 1.87 percent, the consumer staples sector up 1.29 percent, the real estate index up 2.77 percent and the healthcare sub-index up 0.73 percent.



The Shenzhen index ended up 0.69 percent while the ChiNext index was almost unchanged.



The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Guizhou Wire Rope Co up 10.06 percent, followed by Shenma Industry Co gaining 10.06 percent and Henan Ancai Hi-tech Co up by 10.03 percent.



The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Zhongnongfa Seed Industry Group Co down 7.35 percent, followed by Shanghai Zhongyida Co losing 6.82 percent and Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co down by 5.15 percent.



About 15.15 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 68.5 percent of the market's 30-day moving average of 22.12 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 15.33 billion.



The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 14.46 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2 percent.

