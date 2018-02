Tropical Cyclone Gita wreaked havoc on the Pacific island nation of Tonga on the night of February 12 with Category 4 intensity. This photo was taken on February 13 showing the aftermath of Cyclone Gita on the capital city, Nuku'alofa. Photo: VCG

Photo taken on February 13 shows the aftermath of Cyclone Gita on Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga. Photo: VCG

Photo taken on February 13 shows local residents looking for shelter after Cyclone Gita hits Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga. Photo: VCG