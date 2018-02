Staff members of Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Co (GAMECO) clean an A380 aircraft on Tuesday morning. Such cleaning work requires 40 skilled employees to work four straight hours. Over 1,000 GAMECO workers have been required to clean more than 1,100 aircraft during this year's chunyun, the 40-day travel period spanning the Spring Festival holidays, which literally means "holiday rush" in English. Photo: VCG