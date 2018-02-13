Learning Chinese

Chat attack

honeymoon tour



蜜月旅行



(mìyuè lǚxínɡ)

A: My parents have been urging me to marry my boyfriend. I am getting a lot of pressure.



我家里最近在催我和我的男朋友结婚,我觉得压力好大呀。



(wǒ jiālǐ zuìjìn zài cuī wǒ hé wǒ de nán pénɡyǒu jiéhūn, wǒ juédé yālì hǎodà ya.)

B: Getting married is quite a nice thing. What are you stressed about?



结婚是件喜事呀,你在烦恼什么呢？



(jiéhūn shì jiàn xǐshì ya, nǐ zài fánnǎo shénme ne?)

A: Every time I think of all the work I would have to put myself through to get married, I immediately start to feel tired, ready to quit. Plus we don't have the extra money needed for a decent marriage.



一想到婚礼有那么多繁琐的事情,每一件事都要亲力亲为,就觉得好烦,都不想结婚了。况且,我们也没有多余的钱来办一场体面的婚礼。



(yì xiǎnɡdào hūnlǐ yǒu nàme duō fánsuǒ de shìqínɡ, měi yíjiàn shì dōuyào qīn lì qīn wéi, jiù juédé hǎo fán, dōu bùxiǎnɡ jiéhūn le. kuànɡqiě, wǒmén yě méiyǒu duōyú de qián lái bàn yìchǎnɡ tǐmiàn de hūnlǐ.)

B: Why not just spend the money on a romantic honeymoon tour together?



为什么不直接花钱去蜜月旅行呢？



(wèi shénme bù zhíjiē huāqián qù mìyuè lǚxínɡ ne?)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





