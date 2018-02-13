Happy birthday:



You may have to deal with some extra frustrations at work today. Do not let your emotions get the better of you. Deal with coworkers cautiously and carefully and you will be able to see the day through without a scratch. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 6, 10, 17.



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



People will call you out if you pretend to know more than you do. It is not a crime to admit that you do not know something, the real sin is to not do anything about your lack of knowledge. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Do not get involved in gossip. Keep your opinions to yourself and focus on your own tasks. Your finances are in need of a little extra attention. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Good fortune is within reach. All you have to do is listen carefully to any advice offered you, even from your best friend. Red is your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You have more to offer than even you know. Trust your own judgement and start from those attract you most. Seek out challenges that will require you to make the most of your talents and skills. Take care when listening to investment advice. Not everyone has your best interests at heart. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Stay focused on each task until it is completed. If you try to divide your attention between projects, you are highly likely to make a mistake that will cost you dearly. It's time for you to take a relationship to an all new level. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Your social luck is on the rise. You will impress others with your wit and charm. Do not hesitate to listen to your instincts when it comes to business matters. ✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Do not allow anyone to pressure you into moving faster than you are comfortable. Make your plans carefully and finish tasks step by step. Innovative ideas will help ensure your success. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Time spent learning something new will be time well spent. Not only will this increase your skills, it will also help boost your confidence. You will uncover some future career prospects if you attend a seminar. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Facts not feelings should be the main factor behind all of your decisions today. Try your best to look at things from an objective point of view. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Don't be shy about speaking your mind. You will be able to find the support you need if you share your ideas with like-minded individuals. You will find it extremely rewarding to take part in physical activities. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Honesty is vital to keeping a relationship healthy. Do not be afraid to share what's on your mind with those closest to you. Even if you disagree, it will be good to know where everyone stands. It's time to take charge of your life, your future and your money. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Don't waste your time worrying. It won't end up changing anything and will only sap your energies. Focus on what you can control. Love is in the air tonight. ✭✭✭✭