Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Enjoys a fancy restaurant
6 Oft-stepped-on thing
11 Word with "water," "pepper" or "dog"
14 "___ we all?"
15 Bowl-shaped drinking vessel
16 Slangy affirmative
17 Appear out of thin air
19 Letters of air pressure
20 Threatening Cold War weapon
21 Crotchety old 44-Acrosses
23 Colorful neckwear items
27 Appearing emaciated
29 Some lake crafts
30 Intensely passionate
33 Precursor of a movie theater
34 Who is over a dictator?
35 Prohibition, e.g.
36 Exam
37 Hit the town
38 When the boss needs it
39 "The Addams Family" cousin
40 Shrimplike crustacean
41 Strike with force, biblically
42 Feature of a well-used hearth
44 Eccentric fuddy-duddy
45 Song of lament
46 Good physical condition
47 Fiber from agave
49 Like a comfortable pillow
50 Sundial seven
51 Make an office modern, in a way
58 Wood-trimming tool (var.)
59 Prove beneficial
60 Gutter sites
61 Society page word
62 Labor go-with, in a body shop
63 Easily led creatures
DOWN
1 Result of a beaver's hard work
2 Roth savings vehicle
3 "Nothing but ___!"
4 Spain-to-Croatia dir.
5 Attempted with strong effort
6 Strikebreakers
7 Quite serene
8 Frazier's foe
9 Legendary Taylor, informally
10 Carry out, as a mission
11 Believe on uncertain grounds
12 Drying chamber
13 Not that
18 Puts frosting on a cake
22 "Won" homophone
23 Nova ___
24 Some military trainees
25 Put under, in an operating room
26 Type of canal in a dentist's office
27 Grave plunderer
28 "___ Misbehavin'"
30 Shearer's products
31 Addresses a crowd
32 Narrows
34 Cacophonous
37 Louganis or Maddux
38 Word of prayer
40 Patella
41 Family room pieces, sometimes
43 "___ have what she's having"
44 Something for the birthday girl
46 Errant balls
47 Reitman or Lendl
48 Entree complement
49 BBQ skewer
52 Reproductive gametes
53 Damage slightly
54 Cheerleader's word
55 "___ got my eyes on you"
56 Last in a line of 26
57 Mental telepathy
Solution