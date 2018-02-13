Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/2/13 18:23:39

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Enjoys a fancy restaurant

  6 Oft-stepped-on thing

 11 Word with "water," "pepper" or "dog"

 14 "___ we all?"

 15 Bowl-shaped drinking vessel

 16 Slangy affirmative

 17 Appear out of thin air

 19 Letters of air pressure

 20 Threatening Cold War weapon

 21 Crotchety old 44-Acrosses

 23 Colorful neckwear items

 27 Appearing emaciated

 29 Some lake crafts

 30 Intensely passionate

 33 Precursor of a movie theater

 34 Who is over a dictator?

 35 Prohibition, e.g.

 36 Exam

 37 Hit the town

 38 When the boss needs it

 39 "The Addams Family" cousin

 40 Shrimplike crustacean

41 Strike with force, biblically

 42 Feature of a well-used hearth

 44 Eccentric fuddy-duddy

 45 Song of lament

 46 Good physical condition

 47 Fiber from agave

 49 Like a comfortable pillow

 50 Sundial seven

 51 Make an office modern, in a way

 58 Wood-trimming tool (var.)

 59 Prove beneficial

 60 Gutter sites

 61 Society page word

 62 Labor go-with, in a body shop

 63 Easily led creatures

DOWN

  1 Result of a beaver's hard work

  2 Roth savings vehicle

  3 "Nothing but ___!"

  4 Spain-to-Croatia dir.

  5 Attempted with strong effort

  6 Strikebreakers

  7 Quite serene

  8 Frazier's foe

  9 Legendary Taylor, informally

 10 Carry out, as a mission

 11 Believe on uncertain grounds

 12 Drying chamber

 13 Not that

 18 Puts frosting on a cake

 22 "Won" homophone

 23 Nova ___

 24 Some military trainees

 25 Put under, in an operating room

 26 Type of canal in a dentist's office

 27 Grave plunderer

 28 "___ Misbehavin'"

 30 Shearer's products

 31 Addresses a crowd

 32 Narrows

 34 Cacophonous

 37 Louganis or Maddux

 38 Word of prayer

 40 Patella

 41 Family room pieces, sometimes

 43 "___ have what she's having"

 44 Something for the birthday girl

 46 Errant balls

 47 Reitman or Lendl

 48 Entree complement

 49 BBQ skewer

 52 Reproductive gametes

 53 Damage slightly

 54 Cheerleader's word

 55 "___ got my eyes on you"

 56 Last in a line of 26

 57 Mental telepathy

Solution



 

