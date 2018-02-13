Puzzle

ACROSS1 Enjoys a fancy restaurant6 Oft-stepped-on thing11 Word with "water," "pepper" or "dog"14 "___ we all?"15 Bowl-shaped drinking vessel16 Slangy affirmative17 Appear out of thin air19 Letters of air pressure20 Threatening Cold War weapon21 Crotchety old 44-Acrosses23 Colorful neckwear items27 Appearing emaciated29 Some lake crafts30 Intensely passionate33 Precursor of a movie theater34 Who is over a dictator?35 Prohibition, e.g.36 Exam37 Hit the town38 When the boss needs it39 "The Addams Family" cousin40 Shrimplike crustacean41 Strike with force, biblically42 Feature of a well-used hearth44 Eccentric fuddy-duddy45 Song of lament46 Good physical condition47 Fiber from agave49 Like a comfortable pillow50 Sundial seven51 Make an office modern, in a way58 Wood-trimming tool (var.)59 Prove beneficial60 Gutter sites61 Society page word62 Labor go-with, in a body shop63 Easily led creaturesDOWN1 Result of a beaver's hard work2 Roth savings vehicle3 "Nothing but ___!"4 Spain-to-Croatia dir.5 Attempted with strong effort6 Strikebreakers7 Quite serene8 Frazier's foe9 Legendary Taylor, informally10 Carry out, as a mission11 Believe on uncertain grounds12 Drying chamber13 Not that18 Puts frosting on a cake22 "Won" homophone23 Nova ___24 Some military trainees25 Put under, in an operating room26 Type of canal in a dentist's office27 Grave plunderer28 "___ Misbehavin'"30 Shearer's products31 Addresses a crowd32 Narrows34 Cacophonous37 Louganis or Maddux38 Word of prayer40 Patella41 Family room pieces, sometimes43 "___ have what she's having"44 Something for the birthday girl46 Errant balls47 Reitman or Lendl48 Entree complement49 BBQ skewer52 Reproductive gametes53 Damage slightly54 Cheerleader's word55 "___ got my eyes on you"56 Last in a line of 2657 Mental telepathy

Solution