Valentines get quickie marriage licenses at Las Vegas airport

The Las Vegas airport has given new meaning to rushing to make a connection, offering quickie wedding licenses for lovebirds desperate to get hitched on Valentine's Day
.
Clark County, the authority that administers Sin City's weddings, has opened a pop-up marriage license bureau by a baggage carousel at McCarran International Airport.
On Saturday a steady stream of couples arrived at the office - open through February 17 - to get their marriages off the ground without all the fuss.
"I'm really excited that they actually did this, because it's a lot more stress having to come through the airport, then get to the county clerk's office, wait in line," said Stefanie, of Dallas, Texas, who was marrying partner Kisha.
"So this was really painless and really quick. So, very convenient."
The US desert oasis known for all-night gambling, extravagant shows and no-holds-barred boozing has for decades also been a magnet for couples from around the world looking to tie the knot quickly and cheaply - the kitschier the ceremony, the better.
AFP