Thousands Afghan refugees return home within week: IOM

About 12,500 Afghan refugees had returned or been deported from neighboring Pakistan and Iran during the period of Feb. 4-10, the UN Migration Agency (IOM) reported Tuesday.



Marking a decrease of 3 percent compared to the previous week, 570 Afghans have returned from Pakistan back home, said IOM in a statement.



Meanwhile, 11,912 Afghans have reportedly arrived in their homeland over the period from Iran, 12 percent more than the previous week.



The IOM has provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance, including food and non-food items to the returnees.



About 64,887 Afghan refugees have returned to the poverty-stricken country from the two neighboring states since Jan. 1 this year, the statement said.

