Comb alleviates brush with allergy

A quick-thinking train employee in Jiangsu Province helped a passenger escape a brush with danger on Friday by using her comb as a tongue suppressor.



Video capturing the dramatic scene shows the man at Yangzhou Train Station gasping for air due to an allergic reaction from peppers in his serving of instant noodles.



He broke out in a rash and became faint. Employees struggled to hold him upright.



As his wife panicked, railway employee Zhu Kaixia came to the rescue.



"We need to keep his tongue down," Zhu is heard saying.



Moments later she takes a comb out from her inner jacket pocket and uses it to suppress his tongue long enough for medics to arrive.



"I used it the way a doctor would use a tongue suppressor to keep his windpipe open," Zhu told Jiangsu TV after the ordeal.



The man was treated at a local hospital and has since recovered.



His wife returned to the station to thank Zhu in person for her life-saving help.



Jiangsu TV

