Fireworks stand catches fire in South China

A giant blaze broke out at a fireworks stand in Fujian Province that sent its stock of rockets into the sky after the owner's son-in-law lit one too close.



Video recorded from a distance shows the explosives lighting up the sky above Longyan on Saturday night just days before Chinese New Year.



The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries, read a local government statement.



Jiang Zhenqing had been temporarily watching the stand for his father-in-law, Deng Lianchun, when he decided to set off some fireworks.



Unfortunately, he did not move a safe enough distance away, the statement read.



The fire raged for several minutes as colorful rockets exploded above.



Firefighters arrived to control the blaze.



Police have revoked Deng's fireworks sales license and are investigating the case.



The Beijing News

