Ref calls are not Greek to Greek club

Greek Super League club Xanthi have found a unique way to protest what they believe are bad refereeing calls against them.



Instead of the usual press releases in Greek, the team has sent them in English, seemingly to avoid punishment by the league.



The side was angry after the weekend's 1-1 home draw with Kerkyra, believing the visitors equalized with an offside goal and that they were unfairly denied a goal 10 minutes later when the linesman called offside.



Monday's press release was directed at Portuguese Vitor Melo Pereira, who was appointed last year by FIFA to take charge of referee appointments in the Greek professional leagues.



"To the attention of Mr. Pereira, Dear Sir, if you want this championship to remain as a credible one and if you have the will for the above, implement immediately the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) system at the rest of the matches of the championship," the press release said. "Otherwise, if you do not have the will or you cannot, for any reason, to do so... Good Morning."



Greece plans to introduce the VAR system next season in the top leagues after years of complaints of bad refereeing and alleged match-fixing.



After the match, Xanthi had issued a statement in English criticizing the referee, saying, "One and a half meter in front, it's too much my friend. It becomes huge when you are just in front of it.



"But in the end, it becomes an ENORMOUS CASE when in a similar moment you let the game to continue instead of stopping it and giving the offside. Kisses."



AFP

