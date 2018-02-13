Elderly man sends 100 paper cutting of dogs to neighbors

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"It's a New Year's blessing to neighbors."An 80-year-old Shanghai resident named Zhu Jinhui, a paper-cutting talent who has indulged in the traditional hobby during his retirement years, sends his cuttings as gifts to all his neighbors every Spring Festival, Jiefang Daily reported Monday. By the beginning of this February, he had already sent out 100 paper cuttings to celebrate the Year of the Dog, with 11 types of dogs in different poses, each which took him 11 hours to make.