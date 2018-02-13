Public sports stadiums stay open over holiday

Shanghai Administration of Sports announced that hundreds of public sports stadiums will stay open during the week-long Spring Festival holiday as to promote the benefits of exercise.



The administration published that over 500 public sports stadiums in the city will stay open, including stadiums in local communities and basketball courts.



In addition, there are 639 public sports lanes for nonprofit use. The policy will compel citizens to keep a healthy lifestyle over the holiday.



More information is available online, via the Shanghai sports administration official website tyj.sh.gov.cn, service hotline 965365 and Shanghai Administration of Sports' WeChat account, according to Jiefang Daily.



Officials stressed that the festival is not an excuse to give up your regular healthy habits.

