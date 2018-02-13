Drop in rose prices ahead of Valentine’s Da

This year's Valentine's Day
happens to fall on the day before Chinese New Year's Eve, which has resulted in a drop in sales of roses at various flower markets in the city, Xinmin Evening News reported Tuesday.
Wholesale prices for roses this year are in fact higher than usual due to the odd weather. However, given the fact that many young couples have left the city for their hometowns ahead of Spring Festival, flower shop owners have had to drop their prices just to move stock.
At present, flower markets are generally charging about 8 yuan ($1.2) per rose, with some customers reporting a discount for buying more than 10 roses.
A new trend in 2018 is the rise of online flower ordering apps. Many Chinese have booked their purchases in advance to avoid price increases. Preserved flowers are also a trending purchase, as they can be reserved in advance without wilting.