SPO 2017-2018 Season: British Legend

The programs on the British Legend of SPO 2017-2018 Season include Benjamin ­Britten: Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes, Op.33a, Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e Minor, Op.85 and Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations, Op.36. The program is subject to change. Zhang Yi, an artistic director of the National Bullet of China, will conduct. Learning to play the violin at the age of five, Zhang Yi was recommended to the Central Conservatory of Music in 1990. He studied conducting under the guidance of Xu Xin and Ji Ruikai. For his performances around European, American, Australian and Asian countries, Zhang collaborated with numerous artists such as Lang Lang. During his tour in Malaysia, Zhang received great acclaim in the media. In 2012 and 2013, Zhang conducted the Malaysia Philharmonic Orchestra, according to the introduction from the website of Shanghai Oriental Art Center.Date: March 3, 2018, 7:30 pmVenue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center上海东方艺术中心Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area 丁香路425号Admission: 50 yuan to 380 yuanCall 6854-1234 for more details

Photo: Courtesy of Shanghai Oriental Art Center