US pledges 200 million USD to support anti-IS efforts in Syria

The United States pledges 200 million US dollars in support of the anti-IS coalition efforts in Syria, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced Tuesday.



He made the announcement at the International Coalition against the Islamic State (IS) meeting at the level of foreign ministers, which kicked off Tuesday.



The coalition succeeded in liberating 98 percent of the Iraqi soil from the clutches of IS, while many of the displaced returned home, said Tillerson.



He said that IS was still a threat despite the liberation, stressing the need to provide finance for Iraq and Syria in order to make sure IS was thrashed and could never be able to return.



The anti-IS coalition meeting is a part of the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq (KICRI), which kicked off Monday in Kuwait City.

