Senior official visits cultural workers, scientists

Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Wang Huning Tuesday visited renowned cultural workers and scientists ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year.



On behalf of General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping and the CPC Central Committee, Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, extended Lunar New Year greetings to them and all cultural, scientific and technological workers.



Wang visited the homes of several renowned cultural workers and scientists, including tenor Wu Yanze, chief designer of China's J-8 II fighter jet Gu Songfen, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Chen Jia'er, and Song Shusheng, one of the founders of the Translators Association of China.



The cultural celebrities and scientists expressed their thanks for the care shown by Xi and the CPC Central Committee, and praised the achievements of the Party and country since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012. They also applauded the strategy made at the 19th CPC National Congress to make China a country of innovators and to help socialist culture to flourish.



Wang called on cultural workers and scientists to study and implement the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress.



He also encouraged cultural workers and scientists to establish confidence in culture and innovation.



Chen Xi, head of the CPC Central Committee Organization Department, and Huang Kunming, head of the CPC Central Committee Publicity Department, also attended the event.



The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 16 this year.

