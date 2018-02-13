China’s former cyberspace chief expelled from Party for being ‘extremely disloyal’

China's former cyberspace administration chief Lu Wei was expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and removed from his government positions for multiple offenses including taking bribes, China's top anti-corruption watchdog announced Tuesday.



Lu, also former deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, had severely violated political discipline and regulations, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the CPC said in a statement.



The 57-year-old was found to "lie to, make reckless remarks on the CPC Central Committee and disturb the patrolling works of the committee," said the statement, adding that he is "extremely disloyal to the CPC Central Committee."



According to the strongly-worded statement, Lu has a "boasting ambition" and unscrupulously made a show of his power. It also blasted Lu's "vicious conduct," saying he anonymously made false accusations against others, formed cliques and frequently entered private clubs.



Lu was also found to use his position to take huge amounts of money and goods from others, together with trading power for sex, which is "completely shameless," the CCDI said.



As a senior Party official, Lu lost his faith, his mission and "completely lost Party spirit," it added.



Clues and goods related to Lu's case were handed over to relevant government departments, said CCDI.



CCDI announced it was investigating Lu on November 21, 2017, saying he was suspected of "severe violations of Party discipline." Lu is the first ministerial-level official to be probed following the conclusion of the 19th National Congress of the CPC.



