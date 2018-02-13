Figuratively Speaking

7
Stocks included in the MSCI China A International Index such as Hangzhou Bank, effective March 1. Meanwhile, three stocks were excluded from the index. 30%
Year-on-year growth of China's outbound foreign investment in January to $2.03 billion, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce
on Tuesday. 19.2%
Net profit growth of China's major battery makers in 2017, to 42.23 billion yuan, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
. 24.1b yuan
Fourth-quarter revenue of China's e-commerce platform vip.com, up 27.1 percent year-on-year, with profits standing at 888 million yuan. 440
Projects that the government in North China's Hebei Province approved for 2018, with total investment of 2.5 trillion yuan.