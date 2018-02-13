Xi stresses real economy, high-quality manufacturing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the development of real economy and high-quality manufacturing in his recent inspections to southwest China ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited an electronics manufacturing firm in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, where he inspected factory floors making liquid crystal panels and learned about the firm's independent and controllable network information security products.



Xi showed keen interest in the latest progress in the digital information sector, which is considered a key part of the real economy.



He called on companies to improve their ability to innovate and compete in the global market. Companies need to shift from Made-in-China to Invented-in-China, focus on quality instead of speed, and strive for Chinese brand names rather than being satisfied with product makers, Xi said.

