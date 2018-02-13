Mexican bank seeks Chinese partners for project finance

Mexican banking and financial group Interacciones is looking to work with Chinese companies on financial backing for infrastructure, energy and transport projects in Mexico, according to the group's general director Carlos Rojo.



Mexico's eighth-largest bank is mainly interested in promoting projects jointly with other Chinese banks or construction companies, Rojo told the Xinhua News Agency.



"We have been looking for both Chinese banks that could be interested in funding many of these infrastructure projects, as well as for Chinese construction companies that are coming here" to work on energy-sector projects, said Rojo.



"We would love to be able to grow at the same rate as China is growing, which is partly due to their investment in infrastructure," Rojo added.



Partnerships between Chinese and Mexican companies are at a very early stage, but Interacciones has made some headway, he noted.



The bank has secured funding for several infrastructure projects from a Chinese bank that Rojo declined to identify.



Interacciones has also financed two water treatments plants through a partnership "with one of the world's largest Chinese companies," which he also declined to identify, citing legal reasons.



"There is a great similarity between the visions of national and infrastructure development that China has and that we want to have," said Rojo.





