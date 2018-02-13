Former provincial official expelled from CPC, public office

Ji Xiangqi, former vice governor of east China's Shandong Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office for multiple offenses including taking bribes, the top anti-graft body said Tuesday.



Ji was found to have seriously violated political discipline and rules,transfered money and property related to the case, and resisted the investigation against him, according to a statement released by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).



The CCDI investigation found that Ji violated organizational rules and failed to report his personal matters.



He was also found to have taken bribes, purchased houses at below-market prices, invested in unlisted companies while breaking rules, embezzled public funds and property, and sought benefits for other people.



As a senior official of the CPC, he has lost his faith and severely violated the Party discipline and law, said the statement.



Ji's illegal gains will be confiscated and his case transferred to the judiciary, it added.



The CCDI announced the investigation into Ji for "severe disciplinary violations" in January.

