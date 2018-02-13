More sectors open for private capital: report

China is to further open more sectors including rail and telecommunications to private investment in 2018, as part of a broader push to create a favorable environment for the private sector, the Economic Information Daily reported on Tuesday.
The government is looking to bring in private capital for projects in these sectors, which is a major step forward in policies issued by the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC), the nation's top economic planner, the newspaper reported, citing "relevant" government agencies.
The report did not disclose details of how many projects or how much private investment the government is seeking.
The NDRC issued a policy in December 2016 stating that private investment into healthcare, elderly care, gasoline and gas and several other sectors would be "treated equally," the report noted.
In 2017, total investment from the nation's private sector reached 38 trillion yuan, increasing 6 percent year-on-year, the report said.